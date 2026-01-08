South Florida the warming trend continues with another area of high pressure taking over from the Gulf. There is only a small chance of seeing a few spotty showers early, but the pattern will change slightly into the weekend as another front gets closer. It should increase cloud coverage late Saturday and the potential for some showers on Sunday. Temperatures will actually get closer to average early next week. However, the front will hover nearby helping our weather get gradually wetter through midweek.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7