A warmer weather pattern is in progress across South Florida, and you’re going to want to get used to it going forward with no foreseeable cooldowns expected.

Even just this morning versus yesterday morning, temperatures were 10-20F warmer with widespread lows in the 50s and 60s.

Heading into tonight, temperatures will be even milder with lows in the mid to upper 60s courtesy of an onshore breeze out of the southeast.

Despite the breeze, moisture levels will be on the increase and therefore there will be the potential for some fog, especially inland.

On Friday, expect the warmup to continue with widespread highs in the low to mid 80s. That will be paired with a nice breeze, more sunshine and just a spotty shower chance.

Rain chances then ramp up briefly come Saturday afternoon. A weakening front moving in from the north along with elevated moisture levels and a westerly steering flow will favor scattered, afternoon showers and thunderstorms across Miami-Dade and Broward.

This will be great for the rainfall deficit and the worsening drought but it definitely won’t improve the drought.

Given the risk for a thunderstorm, that could be a concern, however, because any lightning strike could spark a new fire. Even with the ongoing “National Fire,” the highest rain chances will be north and east of there so Mother Nature won’t offer much help at all.

Beyond Saturday, we’ll turn relatively drier but there will be the daily risk for the occasional passing shower Sunday and throughout next week. Otherwise, it will be warm, more humid and breezy next week.