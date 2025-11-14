The beautiful weather continues into this weekend with mostly sunny and dry conditions in store paired with very pleasant temperatures.

It sure has been dry so far this November. Despite it being dry season, rainfall has been below average month-to-date at Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Key West.

Before we get to the weekend, Friday will be a great day too to wrap up the work week. The day started off with cool temperatures once again with widespread lows in the 60s, although some inland locations did drop down into the 50s courtesy of fewer clouds overnight.

The fewer clouds will remain a trend throughout the day this Friday, too! Highs as a result will be warmer than recent days, reaching the upper 70s to around 80F.

This will make for great beach weather into the weekend. The only negatives are the cooler water temperatures that are in the mid 70s and the elevated rip current risk Friday into Saturday.

By next week, we will continue to warm up. Any future fronts will weaken as they try to approach from the north as a dome of high pressure nudges in overhead. That will keep rain chances very low and skies generally clear, too.