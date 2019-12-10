Warmer and wetter

The warmth continues across south Florida. Again, on Tuesday, temperatures were running at least 5 degrees warmer than usual for the daytime (and 10-degrees above average at night)! Even though we were seeing some low-topped clouds, there was still ample sunshine. Also, most places remained dry.

Remember how it felt 1-week ago? Highs were only in the 60’s and early morning temperatures were in the 40’s and 50’s. Since then, we’ve reconnected with warmer air and readings have bounced in the other direction.

The radar over the region continues to show most of the rain “around the corners” of the state. Into Wednesday and Thursday, rain chances will increase as a weakening front drops southward.

Here’s a look at the Wednesday weather map. The Florida Front will slow and stall, triggering times of rain.

As we head into the late week time frame, low pressure out of the Gulf will aim northward. In turn, another weak front will approach our area, keeping rain in the picture at least through Saturday morning.