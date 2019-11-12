Warmer and then Cooler

Temperatures are climbing ahead of another cold front. Winds will be more out of the South and that should draw up the humidity and moisture levels gradually. A spotty shower or two possible, but it should be mostly dry. Highs are forecast to range in the middle to upper 80’s. By tonight, winds pick up out of the West-Northwest and quickly turn to the North-Northeast.

It will be breezy and allow temperatures to reach seasonal values. However, it will feel cooler in the morning. Lows expected to reach the upper 60’s to low 70’s. Highs in the low 80’s.

A spotty shower possible today with a slim rain chance. Highs will be warmer as a front approaches. It will be turning breezy and a little cooler (average temps.) tonight. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/s3Rk2leUKT — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 12, 2019

The arctic air will invade the East, but not here in South Florida. Temperatures on Tuesday morning instead of the 40’s in the Northeast, will drop down into the 20’s!

COLD BLAST: Spreads to the East… Just not into South Florida. Temperatures will range in the upper 60's to low 70's on Tuesday morning as front weakens and moves into the #Florida Straits. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/3chcn7Uuev — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 12, 2019

Front that will cross through is forecast to stall over the Florida Straits and keep extra clouds around most of the week with a chance of scattered showers. The wettest day will be Friday ahead of another cold front that will clear up conditions for the weekend. Most models are suggesting temperatures could be even cooler. Saturday and Sunday lows could range in the middle to upper 60’s!

Extra clouds settle into South Florida on Wednesday morning with breezy winds out of the North-Northeast. It will feel cooler. Some showers possible. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/OJHGt1wQG0 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 12, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7