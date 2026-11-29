(WSVN) - A very pleasant start to the weekend is about to evolve into a warm and rather humid end as the onshore wind returns midday Sunday, setting the stage for a stretch of warm and humid weather to end November and begin December.

Sunday is starting off cool with widespread lows in the 60s but that southeast wind will push in by lunchtime, ushering in a quick rise in temperatures and humidity levels.

Expect highs around 80F paired with cloudy skies and that beach breeze. Besides a sprinkle chance late in the day, it will remain dry.

That will change Monday and Tuesday, however, as our next front approaches, reaching South Florida in weak fashion.

This will keep the clouds around but will also introduce rain chances back to the forecast. Scattered showers are forecast for Monday, especially in the morning and midday hours. The potential for lingering showers will exist Tuesday, too, but at least the risk for heavy rainfall and flooding will be low.

This front retreats back to the north mid to late week, keeping the warm air mass locked in. Besides the spotty shower chance, the rest of the week will be fairly nice as more sunshine finally builds back in.

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