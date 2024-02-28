Wednesday marks a turning point in our weather pattern as we begin to introduce more humidity and above average temperatures.

Since this past weekend, it has been beautiful with lots of sunshine, low humidity and below normal temperatures, but that is now changing today and is forecast to continue over at least the next week as southeast winds become dominant.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds this Wednesday as upper clouds increase from the north and west. High temperatures will top off into the low 80s this afternoon along with a breezy, southeast wind.

Late week will remain fairly similar with highs in the low to mid 80s along with mostly dry conditions. The breeze will remain out of the southeast and will be stronger at times, especially along the coast.

Clouds will become more of a dominant feature Thursday through this weekend as a series of fronts move into northern and central Florida. These fronts will not reach South Florida but with the added moisture, that will contribute to additional clouds and less of those deep, blue skies.

Eventually starting Sunday, showers and thunderstorms will become possible at times but there remains disagreement among the weather modeling in regards to our rain chances during this extended time period. What is in agreement is the temperature pattern with highs hovering in the 80s heading into next week too.