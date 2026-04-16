It’s been a fairly seasonable stretch of weather across South Florida this week but as wind speeds continue to gradually settle down, temperatures and humidity levels are starting to rise.

Temperatures have remained slightly below average with highs in the low 80s this Thursday but that changes starting Friday.

A dome of high pressure over the Southeast will continue to produce warm temperatures late in the week. This will fuel widespread highs in the mid 80s both Friday and Saturday in South Florida.

Then on Sunday as a front approaches, that will help drive in even warmer temperatures with highs forecast to top out into the upper 80s.

While 90s are currently not forecast for Miami, it will be close. The typical first date with a high at or above 90F is April 28, so if it happens this Sunday it would be ahead of schedule considering no other day so far this year has reached the 90s.

At the same time, humidity levels will notably increase beginning Thursday night. This will make for a rather steamy weekend and will also allow for rain chances to be reintroduced into the forecast.

Rain chances will be very low at a 10% risk both Friday and Saturday, but then late on Sunday, isolated showers and storms will be possible.

Our highest chance for rain out of the next 7 days arrives Monday with scattered showers and storms possible as a front crosses through.

This front is forecast to clear through South Florida, ushering in a milder air mass for the middle part of next week.

Despite this front clearance, a second round of moisture from the Gulf will need to be watch. So while there’s only a 20% rain chance for mid next week, that chance could easily rise.

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