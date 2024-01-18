South Florida continues to deal with weather ups and downs as fronts move through the area every few days, leading to temperatures changes and variable rain chances.

The most recent front crossed through early Wednesday morning but that will lift back to the north and across Florida as a warm front throughout today.

This will keep skies generally cloudy, although we will see some periods of sunshine from time-to-time. Then a few showers and thunderstorms will become possible late in the day.

Highs will remain in the low 80s while humidity hovers around the moderate to high range through Friday. A few showers will also be possible on Friday until the next cold front moves in Friday evening.

This next front will be stronger, dropping highs into the upper 60s to around 70F this weekend and lows in the low 50s across most of the area Sunday morning.

Unfortunately, if you’re a fan of the cold, it won’t last too long as winds quickly veer back off the water starting Sunday afternoon. This will lead to a gradual warming trend with highs reaching the upper 70s and lows hitting the low 70s by Wednesday of next week.

This onshore flow will also drive in plenty of clouds with the chance for showers.