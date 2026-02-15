Hopefully you had a great Valentine’s Day! At least Mother Nature came through, providing us with gorgeous weather.

Another nice day is ahead this Sunday as we’re now in between holidays, with Presidents’ Day tomorrow.

The main difference you can expect Sunday is the stronger wind. Winds will be more powerful out of the southeast throughout the day with sustained winds of 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Every once in a while, that wind can draw in a quick-passing shower but most areas will remain dry with a blend of sun and clouds and highs at around 80F.

A front approaches tonight and eventually comes through Monday morning. That will lead to increasing clouds with an isolated, passing shower remaining possible. The breeze will still be in place, keeping lows on the warm side of normal in the upper 60s.

For Presidents’ Day on Monday, expect the front to come through early with spotty showers possible. Then by the afternoon, we’re looking at sunshine and even warmer temperatures with highs in the mid 80s.

We do need the rain but unfortunately this front will lead to very light accumulations across South Florida.

Temperatures come down just slightly Tuesday and Wednesday as an onshore, easterly breeze returns. That wind could also drive in a spotty shower but the grand scheme of next week is the next weather pattern persisting as high pressure anchors itself nearby, keeping most of the moisture and fronts to our north.

As a result, we turn warmer once again late-week with highs getting into the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Following a cold first half of February, this will be a welcome feeling for warm weather lovers!