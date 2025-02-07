Happy Friday, South Florida!

The end of the week is upon us and South Florida has continued to experience winter warmth this week. After a very muggy start to the week, humidity levels became a bit more comfortable as the week went along but that didn’t mean that our temperatures weren’t above average each day. Instead of starting off in the low 60s, which is typical, South Florida woke up to the upper 60s and low 70s each day. Afternoon high temperatures each afternoon managed to reach the lower 80s and yesterday was no different. But that hint of subtle dry air that moved into the region made all the difference because afternoons have been very comfortable. We were quiet and temperatures were mild this morning as well but at least those very muggy mornings still remain out of the forecast, for now.

Today we can expect similar conditions to previous days, except that we might have a little less of a breeze in place. Rain will remain out of the forecast once again and we can expect just a few passing clouds from time to time. Afternoon high temperatures will once again reach into the lower 80s but it might begin to feel a bit different day as moisture tries to creep back into the area for the upcoming days. That was evident this morning as a few spotty showers pushed through the Middle FL Keys.

The upcoming weekend looks about the same except for slightly warmer temperatures for some by the end of the weekend. A passing sprinkle can’t be ruled out both days, however, most locations should remain dry. Looking ahead, South Florida will begin to notice more changes heading into the middle of next week. Our wind pattern will shift out of the Southeast to South. South Florida will turn a bit more muggy, our warm winds pick up in speed, we turn warmer into the mid 80s and we could see a few spotty showers. Fronts will try to reach South Florida but won’t have enough energy to reach us. This means we remain mostly dry but we also remain quite warm. A few South Florida spots may even be flirting with record high temperatures by the end of next week!

A reminder that the Super Bowl is this weekend and you can catch it on WSVN7. If you plan on watching the game locally or will be attending a watch party, you can expect temperatures to be on the warm side, with some areas reaching into the mid 80s. Rain chances will still remain on the lower end but a spotty shower or passing sprinkle will be possible. With that said, it seems most of South Florida will remain dry on Sunday as well. So if you had any plans to watch the game outdoors, you should be more than okay to do so.

Have a great weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

