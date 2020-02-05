Warm, Windy & Wetter Finish

South enjoy the bright and beautiful sunshine on Wednesday morning. Clouds, temperatures and winds increase late afternoon ahead of a slow-moving front. Right now, it is forecast to produce snow, ice, flooding and tornadoes from the Southern Plains and shifting to the Northeast on Friday.
A Winter storm will continue to strengthen producing a large swath of show and ice North of the storm track leading to hazardous travel. South of the track, plenty of heaving rain and severe storms possible over much of the Southeast.
There is the risk of seeing severe storms from North Florida through Lake Okeechobee starting Thursday. By Friday, it will be soggy and stormy in South Florida. Potential hazards will continue to be assessed.
This front will only knock temperatures to seasonable values for the weekend leaving a chance of seeing spotty showers. It will not be a clean sweep.
Stay tuned!
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7