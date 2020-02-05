Warm, Windy & Wetter Finish

South enjoy the bright and beautiful sunshine on Wednesday morning. Clouds, temperatures and winds increase late afternoon ahead of a slow-moving front. Right now, it is forecast to produce snow, ice, flooding and tornadoes from the Southern Plains and shifting to the Northeast on Friday.

HAPPY HUMP DAY- Winds, clouds & temperatures increase this afternoon. Dry conditions will continue across the region through tonight as a front slowly begins to move closer to the #Florida peninsula. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/wrvASUZi9a — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 5, 2020

A Winter storm will continue to strengthen producing a large swath of show and ice North of the storm track leading to hazardous travel. South of the track, plenty of heaving rain and severe storms possible over much of the Southeast.

Snow, ice, flooding & tornadoes all in the mix from the Southern Plains today to the NE by Friday. Swath of snow and ice North of the track will lead to slick travel. Risk of severe storms and heavy rainfall over much of the SE South of track. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/udCWhVQg4y — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 5, 2020

There is the risk of seeing severe storms from North Florida through Lake Okeechobee starting Thursday. By Friday, it will be soggy and stormy in South Florida. Potential hazards will continue to be assessed.

This front will only knock temperatures to seasonable values for the weekend leaving a chance of seeing spotty showers. It will not be a clean sweep.

Stay tuned!

SIGNIFICANT WEATHER THREAT- Starting Thursday. Freezing rain possibly from the Great Lakes region to the NE. Flooding likely for the Mid-Atlantic states. A good portion of #Florida could see strong to severe storms ahead of next front. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/94cWRlzCaM — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 5, 2020

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7