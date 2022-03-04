Happy Friday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great week. The weekend is almost here and we could not have asked for better weather lately (that is, if you like it warm). South Florida has been seeing above average temperatures for some time now. This morning was a bit different as the temperature spread across South Florida was a big one depending on whether you were coastal or inland. The good news [for all] is that we haven’t been dealing with much rain and this morning was another dry (and rather beautiful) one for us.

High pressure will once again help keep things quiet for us today. In addition to the strong High, we find lots of dry air in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere. Together they will keep South Florida mainly dry today. Temperatures will once again reach the lower 80s. One difference is that the east breeze in place will once again begin to pick up, turning breezy as we head into the afternoon.

The upcoming weekend keeps the warm streak alive with afternoon high temperatures reaching into the mid to lower 80s both days. While a spotty shower can’t be ruled out, rain chances should remain on the lower end. Many will likely head to the beach due to the warmth but it may not be the best weekend for swimming in the ocean due to the strong winds in the forecast. The rip current risk across our beaches will remain elevated this weekend.

The warm-up continues as we head into next week. Winds will veer a bit more out of the southeast to start the week. This will trigger a warming trend across South Florida. A spotty shower is possible from time to time although rain chances will once again remain low until the end of the work week where more moisture is expected to move into our area. Afternoon high temperatures by midweek could possibly reach the mid 80s, keeping the warm streak alive at least for another week.

Have a great day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

