Hope the start of the weekend was a good one for everyone despite the pesky East winds we dealt with all day. Apart from a wind advisory that had been issued for coastal and metro Miami-Dade and Broward, our Saturday in South Florida turned out quite nice. This morning we saw a similar setup as yesterday: Above average temperatures and breezy conditions to start the day, however, we noticed one big difference this morning –> a much drier start than yesterday!

Today should be a lot like yesterday. The main story will be the wind. Gusts could reach up to 25-30mph. Temperatures will remain warm and above average in the lower 80s. Apart from a quick spotty shower or two, South Florida should be slightly drier than what we saw on Saturday morning. Regarding the strong winds, one important thing worth noting is the rip current risk across our East coast beaches. That will remain high today so even experienced swimmers should probably stay out of the water again today.

The warm-up continues as we head into next week. Winds will veer a bit more out of the southeast to start the week. This will trigger a warming trend across South Florida. A spotty shower is possible from time to time although rain chances will once again remain low until the end of the work week where more moisture is expected to move into our area. Afternoon high temperatures by midweek could possibly reach the mid 80s and then upper 80s by the end of the week, keeping the warm streak alive until at least next weekend when a weak front could finally reach South Florida.

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

