The only real key player for change this week will be the weak cold front that arrives Tuesday morning. It will bring our temperatures back to typical for this time of year (Average high 77, Average low 63) except for the brief, “concise chill” Wednesday morning with widespread 50’s.

It should be dry today with only a slim chance of seeing a spotty shower with the daytime heat. Therefore, today promises to be warm and windy.

Clouds are set to increase after midnight with a slight chance of showers between 1 am-7 am as the front crosses through. Tuesday should be nice with clearing clouds and humidity levels dropping.

In the long run, temperatures climb once again through next weekend until rain and storms likely return to the forecast on Sunday.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7