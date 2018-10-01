Warm, windy and wet

This is a switch. For the past few months we’ve been talking about the so-called “3-H’s” in weather: hot, hazy and humid conditions. That just about sums up our long summer months in south Florida (minus a few details, including the tropics). For now, though, we’re focused on the “3-W’s.” What does that stand for? Windy, warm and wet weather. Winds have been on the increase since the end of last week. It’s due to strong high pressure building over the northeastern states. Those winds continue to draw-in plenty of moisture from the Atlantic Ocean. The result is extra bands of rain on the radar. Then, the warmth continues to hold its ground (which won’t change until about November, when cold fronts eventually draw down cooler air). As we fine tune the forecast for this week it’s evident of wetter times lasting from Monday through Thursday. Each day will bring scattered downpours with the chance for a few thunderstorms, especially Tuesday. Toward the end of the week, moisture levels should steadily decrease making the environment for showers more difficult to form. Also, we may even get a slight break in humidity heading into next weekend. Even though it won’t be too much to celebrate it should make it feel more comfortable for outdoor activities! Until that happens, patiently put up with the periods of rain. Contend with the wind, which will be occasionally gusty by the coast. Also, rely on your trusty air conditioner as temperatures still reach into the upper 80s (if not 90-degrees) throughout the start of October.