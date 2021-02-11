WARM WINDS + SHOWERS RETURN

Happy Thursday, South Florida!
What a beautiful week it has been so far,…if you like the warmth that is! We have enjoyed beautiful blue skies, plenty of sun and unseasonably warm temperatures last few days. And while this morning started off mild and muggy once again, the one difference we are noticing is that South Florida woke up to a few more showers than in previous days.
Temperatures across South Florida are slightly warmer on this Thursday morning as compared to yesterday. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/vYsaBZY9s1
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) February 11, 2021
The high pressure system that has protected us from any storm systems lately and left conditions calm and quiet the last few days has begun to move farther into the Atlantic. Due to its new position, the wind direction here in South Florida will veer out of the south today, which will tap into some moisture in the upcoming days.
A distant high pressure system has caused winds across South Florida to veer out of the S to SE today. This is tapping into some moisture, bringing in a few isolated showers so far today. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #Keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/PuqQWZbzFX
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) February 11, 2021
Speaking of moisture,…today South Florida could see a few showers return to the forecast as Southerly winds tap into moisture from the Caribbean. We are not expecting a washout of a day by any means but an uptick in moisture will most definitely be noticed. Wind speeds will also pick up later today so a breezy and warm afternoon is in store for us. How warm are we talking? Afternoon high temperatures will once again reach the mid to lower 80s. It definitely will not be feeling like winter around here!
Other than a few spotty showers, your forecast in South Florida remains about the same: unseasonably warm! #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Z4tSyfVXFz
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) February 11, 2021
So let’s talk about rain chances going into the latter part of the work week and for the all important Valentines Weekend! High pressure will begin to break down as a cold front reaches Florida. This will not only tighten the pressure gradient across South Florida (causing breezy conditions) but it will also allow rain to slowly return to the forecast. That’s how our workweek will end and how our weekend looks to begin. So far, Valentine’s Day looks to be the ‘wetter’ of the two weekend days. As far as our temperatures are concerned, South Florida will continue to look for some relief from this 80s streak but unfortunately the winter warmth is here to stay, for now.
Rain chances will gradually increase across South Florida as we head into the latter part of the weekend. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/imMKSdPa1S
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) February 11, 2021
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.