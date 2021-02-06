WARM WEEKEND, SHOWERS RETURN

Happy Saturday, South Florida!
Hopefully everyone had a great week and enjoyed the cold blast here in South Florida. But that cold air has now moved on and the air mass over South Florida has begun to moderate. And we surely felt the difference early this morning as temperatures started off in the upper 60s and lower 70s across all of South Florida.
Temperatures across South Florida earlier this morning were milder than previous days. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #Keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/UAHMlOxnPh
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) February 6, 2021
After days of having a North to Northwest wind, the wind pattern here in South Florida has begun to veer out of the south, which will help continue the warming trend across our area. So why have our winds changed so much within a short period of time? That’s because the high-pressure system that kept us cool, quiet and with the wind out of the north the last few days, has now moved offshore into the Atlantic. And as it continues to move farther east away from South Florida, the wind pattern here will continue to bring in warm moist air.
As high pressure moves farther east into the Atlantic, a week front will drop south across Florida this weekend. This will keep warm temperatures around AND reintroduce the chance for scattered showers & isolated storms. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/spyhF2Qw2p
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) February 6, 2021
As far as today is concerned, after days of morning temperatures in the 40s and afternoon temperatures in the 60s, our temperatures will continue to warm,…with afternoon high temperatures back into the lower 80s. And with the return of ocean air across South Florida, moisture levels have slowly begun to increase within the last 24 hours. Not only that, a weak front will be dropping south across Florida this weekend, which will also help trigger showers across our area through the weekend. So after days of quiet conditions, we will finally see a few showers return to the forecast and it will all begin today. And with the front nearby, we can’t rule out an isolated thunderstorm especially across our northern areas.
Afternoon temperatures return to the 80s today as does the chance for scattered showers. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/MEjO6u8E21
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) February 6, 2021
The latter part of the weekend will be very similar to the start of it. With a wind out of the Southwest and a front just to the north of South Florida, scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two will be possible once again throughout the day Sunday. Wind speeds will also pick up on Sunday afternoon as they are expecting to later this afternoon. So breezy conditions will continue throughout much of the weekend. Keep in mind though we are not expecting a washout but just know that rain chances will increase, much more than we’ve seen in quite some time.
Outdoor plans in South Florida this weekend? Plenty of dry time but be sure to have an umbrella around just in case you encounter a shower or 2. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/ni5evMiXKq
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) February 6, 2021
The start of the work week promises to bring some more shower activity on Monday. Temperatures unfortunately will remain on the warmer side with afternoon high temperatures reaching the mid to lower 80s each day. High humidity and warm conditions pretty much sums up the entire upcoming work week. However there could be some good news in the foreseeable future. Models are hinting at a front to possibly reach South Florida just in time for Valentine’s Day. But some of the models disagree on this so we will have to wait and see how it all pans out. In the meantime, remember to keep those umbrellas with you with you this weekend.
Your extended forecast across South Florida remains warm & muggy for the foreseeable future. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/3uSltpux2b
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) February 6, 2021
