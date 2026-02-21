Happy Saturday, South Florida!

This weekend looks very warm and Springlike with high temperatures in the 80s. This will make for perfect beach weather today with a few wispy high clouds, though a few showers are possible late on Sunday.

Sunday will be warmer of the two days, with record heat possible across South Florida.

The heat won’t last though as a cold front moves through Sunday evening. Unfortunately, we won’t see much rain this go-around.

Behind the front we will turn sharply colder with lows plunging into the 40s on Tuesday morning.

Looking ahead, temperatures will quickly bounce back to normal the second half of next week.