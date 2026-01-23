Finally after a couple days of lots of clouds and stubborn showers, the sun has been out in shining, aiding in warmer temperatures with widespread highs in the 80s.

This will be a preview of what’s to come with warm, bright and overall quiet conditions in the cards this weekend.

Before we get there, the rest of our Friday into Friday night will feature the potential for a few, pop-up downpours late in the day and into the evening hours, especially away from the coast. This will be followed by some patchy fog, mainly inland and across the Florida Keys.

For Saturday, expect warm conditions overall with lows in the upper 60s followed by highs in the low 80s. That will be paired with sunshine, patchy clouds and a shower in spots.

Then for Sunday, we’ll continue to warm things up by another degree or two with a wind flowing out from the south but at least that wind will be stronger. In other words, it will be breezy. Expect mostly sunny and dry conditions Sunday.

It’s not until Monday when big weather changes start to take place courtesy of a powerful cold front — the same one that’s driving in very cold temperatures to most of the country and is associated with a massive winter storm.

We’ll be flirting with record heat during the day Monday with highs in the mid 80s before the cold front arrives during the afternoon, with some isolated showers along and ahead of it.

Behind the front, temperatures will tumble, and this will be a prolonged chill given that another cold front is forecast to move through by Thursday.

These two fronts will drive lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 60s and 70s all week long, so enjoy this weekend’s warmth while you can!