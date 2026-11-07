Happy Saturday, South Florida!

The weekend is looking good overall with lots of sun and highs in the 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. A weak front will bring a slight chance of a shower this afternoon, mainly south. Otherwise, Sunday will only have a slight chance of a sprinkle. That means if you want to go to the beach this weekend the forecast is looking great, especially with light winds and a low rip current risk.

Looking ahead, the work week starts off great with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s. However, clouds will be on the increase for the second half of the week. A much stronger front will sweep across the area late week. With it, we’ll see a shower chance on Friday, with a real November chill potentially into next weekend.