Happy Saturday, South Florida!

This weekend is looking warm and springlike across South Florida. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid-80s, with partly cloudy skies, and a slight chance of a shower.

If you’re going to the beach, the weather looks good just don’t forget your sunscreen. The only issue is a high rip current risk.

Meanwhile, tomorrow is Daylight Savings Time. At 2 A.M. Sunday morning, we will spring forward an hour, so don’t forget to adjust those clocks! The biggest impact will be a later sunrise, but the sunset will be later as well.

Looking ahead to next week, it will be very warm with highs in the 80s with a slight chance of showers.