WARM WEEK AHEAD

If you like it warm, then you'll like the next 7 days. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/O7nvWttlHh

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.