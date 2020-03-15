WARM WEEK AHEAD

High pressure over the Gulf of Mexico has continued to keep our weather pattern quiet last few days and as we head into the upcoming work week, it will remain in place until further notice. So what does that mean exactly? With High Pressure remaining in place over the Gulf of Mexico, it will continue to block approaching storm systems from reaching our state. This means quiet conditions will continue through the upcoming work week.
As we here in South Florida are all too familiar with….As high pressure continues blocking storm systems from reaching us, rain chances in South Florida will remain on the lower end of the scale next few days. A few spotty showers are possible along coastal areas overnight and every morning because of the onshore flow. As a stronger Easterly flow sets up shop by the middle of the upcoming work week, winds could tap into some of the Atlantic moisture and bring it towards us. So isolated showers are possible second half of the week and into the start of next weekend (we will keep it 20% chance, at best).
With dry conditions and a steady onshore flow, temperatures (day and night) will be running well above average. Mild mornings in the mid to lower 70s will give way to unseasonably warm conditions each afternoon. With that said, afternoon high temperatures will be reaching the mid 80s each day while the normal high temperatures this time of year should be closer to the lower 80s. In a nutshell, a warm work week and weekend is in store for South Florida with no relief from the heat in sight.