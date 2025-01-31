As we welcome February this weekend, it won’t quite feel like it because it will be warm with temperatures 5-10F above average!

This comes after the coolest January in 15 years for Miami and Fort Lauderdale with an average temperature when combining all the highs and lows being in the mid 60s.

The forecast over at least the next 7 days won’t vary much. Highs will hover in the low 80s and lows near 70F courtesy of high pressure in the western Atlantic Ocean.

That high will keep fronts weak and to our north, meaning a warm and mostly dry weather pattern will remain in place.

For our weekend, expect mostly sunny skies for our Saturday with a much lighter breeze that will generally flow out of the south-southeast. Near-record high temperatures are even predicted for Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

Then on Sunday, a few additional clouds will be around, mainly in the form of the thin, upper layer of clouds flowing in from the Gulf. There will also be the potential for some morning fog, mainly before 9AM and across areas west of the metro.