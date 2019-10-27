WARM WEATHER, QUIET PATTERN

Not too bad of a weekend for us despite the fact that a tropical wave was nearby and tropical moisture spread across South Florida. The end to our Sunday did not disappoint either. The Sun set at 6:43pm and it was a spectacular one!
As we head into the start of the work week, the weather pattern is expected to remain quiet with typical rain chances returning to the forecast. High pressure over the Atlantic will help keep weather conditions across South Florida “uneventful” shall I say. Winds will remain out of the East and Southeast which will help the seabreeze to develop across metro areas early each afternoon before pushing West across the Interior sections of South Florida and towards the Gulf Coast. That means that apart from a few isolated showers, South Florida rain chances should be kept at a minimum.
But even quiet conditions won’t keep the heat away! Afternoon high temperatures through the first half of the work week are forecast to reach into the upper 90s each day. Looks like South Florida will starting the work week off flirting with record afternoon temperatures once again.
And while we’re on the topic of “quiet”, let’s quickly talk about the Tropics. A month left of hurricane season and right now the National Hurricane Center is only watching 1 storm in the far Eastern Atlantic. Tropical Storm Pablo. That’s right, I said tropical storm. And while it did reach hurricane status, Pablo continues to weaken as it moves over cooler waters of the far North Atlantic. And while it races away from the Azores, weakening is expected through the start of the work week before it becomes a remnant low pressure system. No threat to the United States with this one, or to any land for that matter.
Lastly, Daylight Saving Time ends next weekend. On Sunday, November 3rd at 2am to be exact. So before you go to bed on Saturday night…be sure to set your clocks back 1 hour as we “FALL BACK” and get an extra hour of sleep!