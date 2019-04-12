WARM WEATHER IS HERE TO STAY

Happy Friday, South Florida!

Morning, Afternoon or Night…temperatures across our area have been unseasonably warm the last week or so. And despite a few cold fronts and our once-a-week cold front pattern, temperatures have remained uncomfortable while the humidity has remained high. And it looks like the upcoming few days will be no different!

Clockwise rotation around a high pressure system over the Atlantic has kept our weather in check for most of the week and at the same time has allowed winds to veer out of the Southeast. This has not only brought moisture (in the form of humidity) back into the forecast but has also allowed temperatures to climb to uncomfortable readings. As the work week comes to a close, temperatures this afternoon will once again reach the mid 80s across ALL of South Florida – some areas might even reach the upper 80s today.

A warm ocean breeze also means that our overnight and morning temperatures will continue to run anywhere from 10-12 degrees warmer than the norm for this time of year. And tonight we will really feel the difference with forecast low temperatures expected to remain in the mid to upper 70s. Similar to Friday morning, some spots (especially down in the Keys) will remain in the low 80s all night long.

And speaking of that warm ocean breeze…Southeast winds will continue to pick up through the weekend, becoming breezy to gusty come Sunday afternoon. And while conditions out on the water remain rather quiet, stronger winds will have a direct impact on boating and beach conditions in the days to come. Unfortunately Atlantic beaches are already seeing hazards starting with the elevated RIP CURRENT RISK.

High pressure will continue to hold on to the control over our weekend weather. As it does so, a strong cold front (which is expected to wreak havoc across the Southern Plains, Lower Mississippi Valley and the Southeastern states this weekend) will slowly push across the Gulf of Mexico and make its way to South Florida. But before we continue on with the cold front in South Florida, let’s discuss the potentially dangerous severe weather even expected for the above mentioned regions. Several tornadoes expected, along with damaging winds and dangerous hail.

Luckily for us here in South Florida, the threat of severe thunderstorms will remain low with only a few showers expected to return to the forecast next week. Winds will take on a more Southerly component by Sunday/Monday, which means temperatures will continue to warm – Rounding the corner to the low 90s across some spots.

Apart from a few spotty to isolated showers, the weekend is expected to remain mainly dry. But with the arrival of the cold front, showers will be on the increase for the start of the work week. And after more than a week with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s, South Florida will be looking for some form of relief from this heat.

While a significant cooldown is not expected this time around, the front will be strong enough to at least knock overnight and morning temperatures down a few degrees. Sweaters and/or jackets won’t be needed but with the dog days of Summer right around the corner, we’ll be happy to take whatever relief we can get at this point.

So feel free to plan outdoor activities with loved ones this weekend, but be sure to keep hydrated throughout the day. AND don’t forget to APPLY AND REAPPLY that sunblock.

