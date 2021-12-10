Happy Friday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a great week so far! This morning the weather conditions across our area were very similar to what we’ve been experiencing through the past few mornings. Mild temperatures, high humidity, mainly dry conditions and of course, areas of dense fog. As a matter fact, a dense fog advisory was even issued for inland portions of South Florida, which included Broward & Miami-Dade counties. Otherwise it was a quiet start to our Friday morning.

A weak front stalled over Central Florida on Thursday, which kept South Florida under the warm and muggy side of the front. This is why our temperatures in previous days have been flirting with record highs in the mid 80s and why our morning temperatures have been only dropping into the lower 70s. But as that front begins to fizzle, high-pressure will slowly try to build back into our area once again.

Today we can expect similar conditions as to what we saw on Thursday. Rain chances will remain on the low end with a few clouds around as our wind pattern has veered off the water. Our afternoon high temperatures will once again near the mid 80s across many south Florida locations, which means another day with above average temperatures is in store for us (the average high temp in Miami is 79°).

The upcoming weekend promises no major change as South Florida will continue to experience unseasonably warm conditions. Mornings will remain on the mild side with the possibility of some fog across our inland locations. Our afternoon high temperatures will remain in the 80s both weekend days ahead of another weak front that will attempt to reach South Florida late Sunday into early Monday. Other than a spotty to isolated shower (especially on Sunday late in the day), rain chances will once again remain on the lower end.

Looking ahead, the weak front mentioned above will finally move to South Florida by late Sunday. And while we are not expecting a significant temperature change with this front, at least our afternoon high temperatures will be a little closer to average around 80°. We will also notice humidity levels slightly lower than what we have been experiencing through this past week. The weak front will stall just to the south of our area, and with our wind pattern immediately veering off the water, a few isolated showers could be possible throughout the week. Also worth mentioning, once the front does clear South Florida our winds will begin to pick up as high pressure begins to build immediately behind the front. This means breezy to windy conditions are likely through much of the upcoming work week.

Have a great weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.