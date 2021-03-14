WARM WEATHER AND DRY DAYS CONTINUE

Happy Sunday, South Florida!
Another picture perfect weekend across our area as we enjoyed plenty of sunshine, beautiful blue skies, very few clouds and rain free conditions. Even our morning temperatures dropped into the mid 60s across some areas, which made the morning feel rather comfortable before our temperatures warmed into the 80s during the afternoon. And after days of quiet conditions across South Florida, it looks like this wonderful weather might actually stick around for a bit longer.
Warm & quiet weather continues across South Florida. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/kxrcik8RWw
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 14, 2021
So let’s talk about why we are having such great weather. There is a strong dome of high-pressure over the Atlantic waters that has parked itself just offshore from our Sunshine State. This area of high pressure, together with some dry air in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere, will help keep things rather quiet for South Florida. It will act as a ‘roadblock’ from allowing any storm systems to reach our area. I’m sure many are wondering how long this quiet weather pattern will stick around for but let’s talk about tonight’s forecast first.
High pressure will keep things quiet [and warm] across South Florida this weekend and through the start of the upcoming work week. #miami #FL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/pu17MoDWHB
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 13, 2021
Tonight South Florida can expect mild temperatures and quiet conditions. Temperatures will remain in the upper 60s and lower 70s while rain remains out of the forecast once again. Winds will continue to be on the lighter side but that could help the development of some patchy fog, especially across our inland locations. So as you head out early Monday morning, remember to keep your low beams on if you do encounter low visibility from any fog that may have developed. The rest of our Monday looks quiet as rain remains out of the forecast and our afternoon high temperatures warm into the mid to lower 80s across South Florida.
Other than some patchy inland fog during the early morning hours, Monday in South Florida looks warm & quiet. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/0G4sarkOey
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 14, 2021
That high-pressure system over the Atlantic will continue to keep things quiet for us not only this weekend but also through the start of the upcoming work week. And with the wind direction veering a bit more out of the south, our afternoon high temperatures will soar into the mid 80s by the middle of the work week,…with some areas possibly reaching into the upper 80s! And while South Florida is expected to remain dry up until at least Wednesday and Thursday, there will be a front that is forecast to reach our area by Friday that could bring us some showers but could also bring us some relief from this heat as we had to next weekend. Another thing to note is that by the middle of next week the breeze across South Florida will once again begin to build, bringing breezy to gusty conditions back to our area by the end of the week.
Warm weather and dry days across South Florida through much of the upcoming work week. A weak front will help 'cool' things off a bit for next weekend. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/82kGc6vVZU
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 14, 2021
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.