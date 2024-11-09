A warm Veterans Day, holiday weekend is in store for South Florida with times of sunshine and other times of passing showers. Regardless, lots of dry time is ahead!

For our Saturday, expect a mix of sun and clouds with a shower or two rolling off the water with an easterly breeze. High temperatures will be well above average in the mid 80s.

Then for our Sunday into Monday, we’ll be following a disturbance that will pass through the area, allowing for more moisture to creep in and therefore leading to a better chance for some showers.

The exact timing of these showers is questionable but the general idea is to expect isolated showers on Sunday, especially during the bookends of the day, then a few more showers during the day on Veteran’s Day.

At the same time, it will turn breezier Sunday before winds relax on Monday. High temperatures stay warm in the mid 80s.

During the second half of next week, more changes arrive as a couple fronts are forecast to cross through South Florida. These fronts will gradually knock out temperatures back to near-normal while ushering in lower humidity and drier conditions!

Tropics update

Rafael has dramatically weakened over the last 24 hours and is now a tropical storm over the central Gulf of Mexico. It is forecast to fall apart Monday with minimal impacts to land expected.

There is also a disturbance over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean headed in the direction of Florida but this has a very low, 10% chance of forming.