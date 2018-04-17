Warm-up on the way

We’re already working our way back to milder conditions following a minor “cool snap” earlier this week. The main change came after a sharp cold front crossed, providing a temperature drop and brisk breeze. Since then, it’s been quiet and that will hold through the midweek. The weather map shows a sprawling area of high pressure that spans over the entire Gulf of Mexico into Florida. Looking ahead, the area will shift east toward the Bahamas and western Atlantic. The resulting change for south Florida will be the turning of winds. They’ll initially come directly off the ocean, then become more southerly at the end of the week. The impact of that turn will be noticeable because warmer air will be allowed to move back in. Temperatures will go from seasonal on Thursday to “warmer than average” beginning Friday. We’ll see highs surge back into the middle and upper 80’s. The next weather feature to keep tabs on is the slow approach of a cold front. This next front won’t mimic its predecessor (which brought a squall line across Florida). Instead, it will likely weaken and slow down while getting into our area during the weekend. At this point, the thinking is that clouds will increase by late Friday and Saturday. The boundary has a good chance at stalling out near the Keys or Straits. As long as it stays intact near us, more gloomy and soggy conditions will linger. That could even continue into the start of next week, according to many of the long range forecast models.