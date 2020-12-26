Warm Up Ahead After One More Chilly Morning!

Good Saturday morning, South Florida!

BRRR! Temperatures are even chiller this morning compared to yesterday morning! Break out the layers, South Florida – you're going to need them. We've got the 40's across most of South Florida right now! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/w6WQklM4xv — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) December 26, 2020

COLD KEYS: Even the Florida Keys are chilly this morning! 50's and low 60's across the area! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/kNQMDM2hPX — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) December 26, 2020

DAY PLANNER: It's going to be a beautiful day today! Expect cool and dry conditions with another chilly night in store. Temperatures plummet into the 50's once again! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/YzRmzHHAwh — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) December 26, 2020

FALLING IGUANAS are possible this morning! Iguanas are cold blooded, so when temps drop, they tend to become immobile and could possibly fall out of the trees that they sleep in. So if you see one, don't be alarmed because they aren't dead! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/zEfDe8Sd43 — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) December 26, 2020

WARM UP AHEAD: After the chilliest temps of the season so far this morning, we have one more chilly morning in store tomorrow. By tomorrow afternoon, a warming trend begins, although we will still be below average. By Monday, temps return to normal! pic.twitter.com/ocCHcLZkAt — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) December 26, 2020

TEMP TREND: We have one more chilly morning out of this cold snap that we are in tomorrow morning. After that, a warming period begins into New Years Eve. Then, a front moves in, bringing us back to mild temps on New Years Day. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ZCBDDJlOaM — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) December 26, 2020

RAINY NEW YEARS EVE? We will remain dry today into Wednesday of next week. A cold front moving in at the end of next week could unfortunately bring some rain chances along with it on New Years Eve and New Years Day! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/yU7nVDfWQR — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) December 26, 2020

Have a great day, South Florida!