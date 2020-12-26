Warm Up Ahead After One More Chilly Morning!

Good Saturday morning, South Florida!

BRRR! Temperatures were even chiller this morning compared to Christmas morning! We felt the coldest air of the season so far. Many South Floridians broke out the layers this morning as we were waking up to the 40’s.

Even the Florida Keys were on the chilly side this morning! Although not as chilly as further north, they still dipped into the 50’s for the most part.

Here’s your day planner for today. After a chilly start, expect a beautiful afternoon with cool and dry conditions. Another chilly night is ahead as temps plummet to the 50’s tonight.

Falling iguanas are possible once again tonight! Iguanas are cold blooded, so when temps drop, they tend to become immobile and could possibly fall out of the trees that they sleep in. So if you see one, don’t be alarmed because they aren’t dead!

After the chilliest temps of the season so far this morning, we have one more chilly morning in store tomorrow. By tomorrow afternoon, a warming trend begins, althou

After one more chilly morning out of this cold snap tomorrow morning, a warming period begins into New Years Eve. Then, a front moves in, bringing us back to mild temps on New Years Day.

We will remain dry today into Wednesday of next week. A cold front moving in at the end of next week could unfortunately bring some rain chances along with it on New Years Eve and New Years Day!

Have a great day, South Florida!

Trending