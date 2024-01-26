Happy Friday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great week! Friday is finally here and what a big difference between how we started off the week and how we will be ending it. Monday morning we woke up to temperatures in the 50s with afternoon high temperatures struggling to get out of the 60s. And today, Friday, we found ourselves with mild and muggy conditions this morning with temperatures in the 70s. We also woke up to a little more in the way of shower activity coming off the water as compared to just a day or two ago. This is a sign that the weather pattern is beginning to change.

Today, South Florida will continue to warm. After all, we started off in the mid 70s so temperatures can only get warmer from there! And that’s exactly what they will do as we work our way into the afternoon. A Southeast wind and a little more in the way of sunshine will help our temperatures easily get to the mid 80s for some. Breezy to, at times, gusty conditions will keep the risk of rip currents elevated across area beaches. So if you find yourself at the beach (and it will be warm enough to go) please use caution. As for shower chances today, we will continue to keep them spotty but overall our rain chances should remain on the lower end of the scale.

Looking ahead, South Florida will continue to gradually warm into the weekend. As our wind veers out of the South to Southwest, temperatures will climb into the mid 80s while humidity levels continue to increase. Some South Florida spots this weekend could even flirt with record high temperatures, especially on Sunday! But this winter warmth will not be in vain because as we continue to warm each day, there will be a cold front that will be moving closer and closer to our area and will reach South Florida late in the day Sunday. Our temperatures will go from the mid 80s on Sunday afternoon to the 50s by Monday morning! The chilly air looks to stick around through a big chunk of next week so be sure to keep your jackets nearby. It seems winter is not quite over for South Florida just yet.

Have a great weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

