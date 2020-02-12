WARM THEN WET WITH END OF WEEK FRONT

Happy Wednesday, South Florida!
Winter warmth continues for us! After a warm start to our day, a wind off the water brought in patchy clouds & few spotty showers from time to time this morning. A southeast wind will allow temperatures to soar into the 80s once again this afternoon.
It has been rather quiet up and down our state last few days. High pressure over the Atlantic continues to act as a roadblock. The storm systems that have left storms and flooding rain across much of the Southeastern United States will continue to miss us. That should be the case until at least Friday when it begins to break down and moves farther into the Atlantic waters, allowing for the much anticipated front to eventually reach us by the end of the week.
But until the end-of-week front reaches South Florida, winds ahead of the front will veer out of the South, allowing afternoon temperatures to reach the mid 80s once again. Some spots in South Florida have the potential to warm more than that while many spots flirt with near-record temperatures on Thursday!
The long-awaited cold front will get closer to South Florida on Friday but rain should hold off through at least the first half of the day. So with winds out of the South and Southwest AND under mostly rain-free conditions through early Friday afternoon, temperatures should easily reach the mid to lower 80s before clouds and rain spread across South Florida late Friday.
On Saturday, the front is set to stall out just south of us, which means our long holiday weekend will start off on the cloudy side. And with the front so close by, showers will continue on & off through the day Saturday, leaving a wet start to our Valentine’s weekend.
And speaking of Valentine’s weekend, the latter part of the long weekend should be much drier than the first half. Also worth mentioning is that even though South Florida is not expecting a significant cooldown, this front will be enough to knock temperatures down closer to where they should be for this time of year. This will finally bring relief to the heat we have been experiencing. Drier conditions, tolerable humidity levels and milder temperatures should continue to spread across South Florida through the start of next week.
Have a great rest of your week!
Erika Delgado
Meteorologist
WSVN Channel 7 News
