WARM THEN WARMER

Warm Wednesday then warmer Thursday before the long awaited from reaches us. Then it's back to the 70s for the weekend! #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/tqZtrZulJU

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) February 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.