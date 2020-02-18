WARM THEN WARMER

Temperatures have remained unseasonably warm last few days. Overnight temperatures have mostly remained in the mid/lower 70s across mainland areas while overnight temperatures in the Keys only managed to reach the mid to upper 70s! Afternoon high temperatures have reached the mid 80s across many spots. Key West has managed to tie old records two days in a row!
Looks like the winter warmth is here to stick around for a few more days as a South to Southeast wind sticks around through much of the work week. Key West is on track to possibly tie, if not break, the old record once again tomorrow! And Key West isn’t the only one….many South Florida spots will be flirting with near-record high temperatures on Wednesday AND Thursday.
Despite the fact that South Florida will be under a Southeast wind….apart from a spotty shower here and there, rain chances across our area should remain on the lower end through much of the week. (This will really help those afternoon temperatures continue to warm into the mid 80s!) Of course that is all set to change as we round the corner into the end of the week as our next front slowly approaches our area.
High pressure will continue to dominate the weather pattern through at least Thursday until a front gets closer to us. This will help break down that strong High Pressure and allow for the front to swing through South Florida late Thursday into early Friday. But before it reaches us, temperatures across South Florida will remain on the warmer side. And with that Southerly wind component, it will be easy for temperatures to remain in the 80s for the next couple of days.
So after nearing records in the mid 80s on Wednesday AND Thursday, winds will veer a bit more out of the Northeast on Friday morning (behind the front), which will help temperatures cool down a bit. This will finally bring relief from the heat we have been experiencing. South Florida won’t be seeing a significant cooldown with this one but we will most definitely feel the difference in the air. Friday & Saturday morning temperatures should be in the mid to lower 60s while afternoon temperatures next weekend remain in the lower 70s under lower humidity. Another small taste of winter before South Florida begins to warm up again.