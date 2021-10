Wednesday promises to be warm across South Florida. But changes lay ahead. On a National view, the big Nor’ Easter that has been battering New England moves over open waters and away from the U.S.

By Thursday, So Florida could flirt with record heat and see a good chance for storms. That will be ahead of a front, that should move into the Straits by Friday. It will get rid of the humidity and lower our temps below what is typical. This will lead to a real nice Halloween Weekend.