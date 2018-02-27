Warm surges ahead of a front

Warm air has been growing this week and it won’t peak until Thursday. That day, by the way, is likely to be the hottest day of the year (to this early point). The warming is related to a turn in winds drawing up tropical type air. Our southerly flow will intensify as we begin the new month of March. However, as a cold front slides down across the Florida peninsula, it will put the brakes on the springlike warmth. The latest forecast calls for temperatures to scale back about 10-degrees in addition to a big decrease in humidity. Since we’ve been getting unseasonably warm weather throughout February, the change will be very noticeable across south Florida. How long will it last? The cooler times will at least continue through the weekend. Expect a sturdy breeze arriving from the north and northeast along with mostly clear skies. Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will gradually come up (although closer to the averages for this time of the year).