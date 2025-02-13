Our weather pattern will remain fairly unchanged as we work our way into the Presidents’ Day holiday weekend, although a couple fronts will finally be part of the picture. Unfortunately for cold weather friends, these will be very weak fronts.

The first out of two fronts will push as far south as the lake region on Friday, which will add in a bit more moisture, therefore leading to the chance for a couple spotty showers, especially off to our north and west. Overall, it will be a lovely forecast for Valentine’s Day with generally sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s.

That front retreats as another storm system marches east across the country. This will keep an onshore wind in tact as it veers from the southeast to the southwest as the weekend progresses. It will be a gusty breeze, especially Sunday, and it will keep it warm with above average high temperatures in the 80s.

Then by Presidents’ Day on Monday, the second front associated with that cross-country system will arrive. It will clear through just to our south during the morning hours and will cause winds will veer out of the northeast. That will allow for slightly milder temperatures but there won’t be a chill like how it will play out farther north.

Rain chance stay fairly low for the holiday but with mostly cloudy skies. It’s not until mid next week when isolated to scattered showers return to the forecast.

We could use the rain at least as it’s been about three weeks without measurable rainfall, as of Thursday!