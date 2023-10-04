Following weeks of unsettled weather across South Florida, a very-welcome change has settled in across the region this week. A front has stalled well to our south while high pressure is in control to our north, bringing in that breeze along with drier air.

This Wednesday will feature a gradually lessening breeze, which will continue to decrease throughout the week. Expect near-normal highs about the same as yesterday in the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine and just the chance for a brief, passing shower. Rain chances are only at a 20% chance.

Yesterday was very hazy from smoke traveling all the way from the Canadian wildfires! That smoke is forecast to exit to our west throughout the day, allowing for less hazy skies and improving air quality conditions. An Air Quality Alert is in effect until 8AM this Wednesday.

Thursday is looking fairly similar with sunshine and just the chance for a shower while humidity doesn’t remain too high. This along with the lighter winds should make conditions feel fairly nice.

By Friday and Saturday, highs should return into the 90s, peaking on Saturday with some locations hitting the mid 90s courtesy of a land breeze in place. Conditions will remain mostly dry with generally sunny skies.

Now by Sunday, a weak front begins to move into South Florida from the north. Unlike previous fronts, this one looks to lack moisture. It could still fuel the development of a few afternoon showers but the day will remain dry overall. Highs won’t be as hot, dropping back down to the upper 80s as this front passes through.

By early next week, this front is forecast to stall to our south. Depending on where this front stalls and how much moisture is in place, we could be looking at scattered showers returning to the forecast.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Philippe continues to dump heavy rain to the Virgin Islands as it tracks farther to the north. Bermuda will have to monitor for potential impacts later this week and eventually Canada and New England by early next week.