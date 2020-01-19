Warm & Sunny Today Ahead of Strong Cold Front

Good Sunday morning, South Florida!
Here was a look outsuide our North Bay Village studios earlier this morning. Clear skies prevailed, and that will be the case throughout the day today.
Temperatures will run above average for this time of year, with a chance of showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm overnight tonight as a cold front moves closer to South Florida.
This is where the cold front is right now. It will move into South Florida tomorrow bringing us some rain and overcast skies. The dip in degrees will be felt on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
Here’s your 7-day forecast! Warm & sunny today, followed by a cold front tomorrow, and chilly temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
Have a great day, South Florida!