Warm & Sunny Today Ahead of Strong Cold Front

Good Sunday morning, South Florida!

Here was a look outsuide our North Bay Village studios earlier this morning. Clear skies prevailed, and that will be the case throughout the day today.

Good morning, South Florida! Here's a live look outside. It's a beautiful start to our morning in the 60's & 70's. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/f5DtGSPjvi — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) January 19, 2020

Temperatures will run above average for this time of year, with a chance of showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm overnight tonight as a cold front moves closer to South Florida.

Here's your day planner for today, South Florida! Temperatures will run above average for this time of year. It will be sunny & toasty, ahead of a slight chance of rain and possibly an isolated storm overnight due to a cold front moving in. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/65S0zQYE5c — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) January 19, 2020

This is where the cold front is right now. It will move into South Florida tomorrow bringing us some rain and overcast skies. The dip in degrees will be felt on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Here's the current location of the cold front we are tracking. It will eventually reach South Florida tomorrow. Get your sweaters ready for Tuesday & Wednesday morning. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/7HxsVBoRzg — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) January 19, 2020

Here’s your 7-day forecast! Warm & sunny today, followed by a cold front tomorrow, and chilly temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Here's what we can expect next week. Warm & sunny today, followed by a cold front tomorrow, and chilly temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday morning. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/gP7NFr41VM — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) January 19, 2020

Have a great day, South Florida!