Warm & Sunny Now… Showers Soon

High pressure will remain in firm control today. This will keep mostly to partly sunny skies in place over South Florida with daytime highs in the mid 80s.

Picture perfect sight over South Florida this morning! Expect a mostly sunny Tuesday @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/AzJWwrgmLS — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) April 3, 2018

Easterly winds could push a few showers our way, but those chances are low today due to abundant dry air in place over the area.

High pressure in firm control today. This will push warm ocean air our way. Expect mostly sunny skies with toasty temps near 84° this afternoon @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/NvLFV0I5W2 — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) April 3, 2018

The high will start to shift eastward over the Western Atlantic as we approach the middle of the week ahead of a trailing cold front expected to sweep through the Sunshine State.

As winds shift more so out of the south and southwest by Wednesday, expect a better chance of showers and isolated storms on through Thursday before the front clears us. This system will be weak. Therefore, a major change in temperatures is not expected, just drier days to close out the work week.

