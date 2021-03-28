Warm & Sunny into Next Week. Possible Cold Front Ahead.

Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Happy Sunday, South Florida! It's another beautiful, sunny start! If you're planning on heading to the beach today, keep in mind that there's a moderate rip current risk. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/hkpKqxf8BR — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) March 28, 2021

It was another beautiful and sunny start to the day! Lots of sunshine, warm temps and muggy conditions.

Temps will stay above average and sunshine will stick around into the first half of next week. A cold front will be nearby, but it won't move south. We'll be watching another front, however, that will eventually possibly move in at the end of the week. pic.twitter.com/wMJgWbbUic — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) March 28, 2021

We will stay warm, dry and breezy today as high pressure continues to be in control. A front will move into Florida early next week, but it will not push south enough to bring us any temperature change. Spotty showers may be possible, but mainly dry conditions will prevail through Tuesday. We will be, however, watching another cold front that is expected to move into South Florida by Thursday and bring us a cooldown by the end of the work week.

DAY PLANNER: Expect another hot & humid day with lots of sunshine and just a dotted shower chance throughout the morning. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/n5Vqi0LVPM — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) March 28, 2021

Today, it will be hot and humid, once again. Dotted showers are possible this morning – otherwise, it’ll stay mainly dry. Winds will gust up to 20 mph at times. Above normal temps will follow us into the overnight hours, as well.

COOLER TEMPS AHEAD: Although the heat will stick around through most of the upcoming work week, a cold front may move through by Thursday that will bring us a cooldown in time for next weekend. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/xrJZTyNQ2K — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) March 28, 2021

Hot temperatures will stick around into Thursday of next week ahead of a cold front. After the cold front pushes through, a cooldown is expected in time for the weekend.

SHOWERS AHEAD: Dry conditions will stick around through Tuesday. Showers will return ahead of a cold front on Wednesday and Thursday. Once the front clear South Florida, drier & less humid conditions build back once again. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/3sASv44GJs — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) March 28, 2021

Today, expect very dry conditions. A front nearby (that won’t move into SoFlo) will give us a slight rain chance on Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will bring us shower chances on Wednesday and Thursday. By the weekend, expect dry conditions once again.

Have a great rest of the weekend, South Florida!