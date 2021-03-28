Warm & Sunny into Next Week. Possible Cold Front Ahead.

Happy Sunday, South Florida!

It was another beautiful and sunny start to the day! Lots of sunshine, warm temps and muggy conditions.

We will stay warm, dry and breezy today as high pressure continues to be in control. A front will move into Florida early next week, but it will not push south enough to bring us any temperature change. Spotty showers may be possible, but mainly dry conditions will prevail through Tuesday. We will be, however, watching another cold front that is expected to move into South Florida by Thursday and bring us a cooldown by the end of the work week.

Today, it will be hot and humid, once again. Dotted showers are possible this morning – otherwise, it’ll stay mainly dry. Winds will gust up to 20 mph at times. Above normal temps will follow us into the overnight hours, as well.

Hot temperatures will stick around into Thursday of next week ahead of a cold front. After the cold front pushes through, a cooldown is expected in time for the weekend.

Today, expect very dry conditions. A front nearby (that won’t move into SoFlo) will give us a slight rain chance on Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will bring us shower chances on Wednesday and Thursday. By the weekend, expect dry conditions once again.

Have a great rest of the weekend, South Florida!

 

