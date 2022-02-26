Happy Saturday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great week! If you liked it warm and mainly dry then you most certainly did. High pressure has been in control of our weather pattern through the last couple of days and that has protected South Florida from any fronts or rain. Temperatures have remained above average and this morning was no different as we woke up to temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s once again.

Another mainly dry and mostly sunny day is expected across South Florida today. High pressure still remains nearby and there is still plenty of dry air in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere. And with an easterly breeze in place, other than a stray shower, South Florida should remain mainly dry through much of the day. Similar to Friday, our afternoon high temperatures will once again reach into the lower 80s. That will leave us a few degrees above average, which will keep the winter warmth in place once again.

While a similar set up is expected for the latter part of the weekend, Sunday does bring some changes to the forecast. A weak front will be dropping across Florida throughout the day on Sunday but will remain to the north of our area. This will allow our wind pattern to veer a bit more out of the southeast, which will not only allow our temperatures to be even warmer in the mid 80s but it could re-introduced the chance for a few showers. South Florida could be waking up to a few showers on Sunday and then showers could once again ‘pop’ late afternoon/early evening. Luckily, there will be plenty of dry time in between.

Looking ahead, the week front mentioned above finally clears South Florida late in the day Monday or early Tuesday. Temperatures will still remain warm to start the week. By mid week the front will finally be south of our area and even though South Florida is not expecting a significant cool down this time, humidity levels will drop a bit and our temperatures will finally be a bit closer to what’s typical for this time of year. While a few showers can’t be ruled out through the first half of the work week, lower humidity and drier conditions are expected as we round the corner into the second half of the week. Fast forward to the end of the week, it looks like a wind pattern will once again be off the water, which means a few showers will be possible to round up the work week.

Have a great last weekend of February!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

