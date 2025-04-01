Happy Tuesday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a nice start to the work week. South Florida experienced a warm spring day yesterday with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. But with the heating of the day and the development of the sea breeze, scattered showers and thunderstorms eventually developed in the late afternoon and drifted towards some of our metro areas of Miami-Dade and Broward. This left for a stormy evening for many South Florida spots. These are all signs that the rainy season is only about 5 to 6 weeks away from beginning. This morning it was much more quiet over land (compared to yesterday) but we saw showers and storms sitting off of the coastline. Luckily for us, winds were calm this morning so all activity meandered over the Atlantic before eventually fizzling. But with lighter winds and plenty of moisture in the air, parts of South Florida started off with patchy dense fog.

Today will be another warm spring day as afternoon high temperatures across South Florida near records as they reach into the mid to upper 80s. Similar to yesterday, South Florida will have plenty of dry time and sunshine to help speed this warming up. And while rain chances continue to be on the downward trend, there could still be a few isolated showers later today as storms develop across Interior South Florida and possibly drift toward western suburbs of Miami-Dade & Broward. And while our wind speeds remain on the lighter side once again, similar to yesterday, we could see moments where the breeze picks up at times.

Looking ahead, South Florida continues to dry out as the disturbance that left soggy conditions Sunday continues to move away from the Eastern Seaboard. High pressure will strengthen and build into the region again, helping South Florida dry out the rest of the week. However, it will still be humid and temperatures will warm into the mid 80s. Our wind pattern will also begin to build, bringing breezy conditions by midweek then windy to gusty conditions for the remainder of the work week and start of the weekend. This will help keep afternoon high temperatures in check but will also keep our overnight low temperatures on the warmer side. It looks like the first few days of April will be starting off on the warm and dry side.

Have a great first day of April!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.