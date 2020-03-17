WARM ST. PATRICKS DAY

Hopefully everyone is keeping healthy and calm amidst the Coronavirus Crisis around the world. Our weather continues to cooperate with beautiful blue skies, few clouds and warm conditions throughout South Florida. If you like the weather the last few days, then you’ll like the rest of the week!
High pressure over the Atlantic has kept our weather pattern quiet last few days and will remain in place until further notice. So what does that mean exactly? With High Pressure remaining in place over the Gulf of Mexico, it will continue to block approaching storm systems and cold fronts from reaching our state. This means quiet conditions will continue through the upcoming work week.
So what does that mean for the much-needed rain that many of our lawns are hoping for? Well as high pressure continues blocking storm systems from reaching us, rain chances in South Florida will remain on the lower end of the scale next few days. At times, some additional moisture will enter our area from the East and could allow the potential for some isolated showers to briefly return. Our best chance for rain?….possibly the second half of the week and into the start of next weekend. Unfortunately for our lawns, we will keep it 20% chance, at best.
With dry conditions and a steady onshore flow, temperatures (day and night) will be running well above average. Mild mornings in the mid to lower 70s will give way to unseasonably warm conditions each afternoon. With that said, afternoon high temperatures will be reaching the mid 80s each day while the normal high temperatures this time of year should be closer to the lower 80s. In a nutshell, a warm work week and weekend is in store for South Florida with no relief from the heat anywhere in sight. Looks like Summer in South Florida will be here in no time.