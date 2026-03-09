It’s the start of another warm week, south Florida. Temperatures are running about 5-degrees above average sending strong signals of springtime. Spring, officially, begins March 20th.

High Pressure to our east has finally begun to weaken. As such, winds aren’t as strong, or as gusty, as last week. Once the High Pressure retreats (in the Atlantic) our flow will veer more out of the southeast, then south, promoting more warming. Here’s a breakdown of what to look for on Monday.

Notice the very slim chance for rain, in the short run. The rain potential will increase, later this week.

The main difference (later in the week) is an approaching front from the north. The Cold Front will weaken across Florida with no cooling able to come down. Still, it’s forecast to bring enough instability for some “mainly Friday” bands of rain. The reason for the lack of cooling is due to another batch of High Pressure building behind it. In the long range forecast map (below) you can see this new High. The flow around it will allow for ocean air resuming.

