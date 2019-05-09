Warm PM Sunshine

Typical pattern in place as high pressure will remain in control bringing a nice ocean breeze. Therefore, look for mainly overnight/morning coastal showers and lots of warm afternoon sunshine. If we manage to see the sea breeze develop storm with the daytime heat, they will push inland and into Southwest Florida. By the weekend, winds will be more Southerly and that will draw up the heat and humidity for Mother’s Day.

Our next front for now is forecast to move slowly East and help high pressure slide South Monday into Tuesday. Most models are showing that our steering winds will change out of the West, so the pattern will be wetter through midweek.

Expect afternoon sunshine & storms the develop to get pushed well inland. Steering flow changes next week & it could be wetter. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/7Ok40Ryn32 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 9, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7