A warming trend is underway as we track the next cold front. Models showing it will cross through Wednesday evening bringing just a small chance of seeing some showers later in the day. Winds are forecast to increase out of the North quickly in the evening, helping temperatures tumble.

Right now looking at a brief cool down with lows getting into the upper 50’s Thursday morning. Temperatures should bounce back to near average values in the mid to upper 60’s to close out the week and head into the all important weekend.

What about rain? It seems that high pressure gains control bringing a ton of dry air to the region, so count on a dry and breezy stretch through early next week.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7