Happy Pi Day (3.14), South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great week. South Florida got really lucky as we enjoyed very comfortable conditions and a very quiet pattern through much of the week. But as the week went on, South Florida began to notice very subtle changes. It may not seem like it, but a warming trend has been underway since earlier in the week but since it was so subtle, it was difficult to notice day-to-day. This morning, we truly felt the difference as we woke up to milder conditions with temperatures mostly in the 60s and 70s and a touch more humidity. The reason? The area of high-pressure that has been keeping things quiet continues to shift farther into the Atlantic, causing our wind direction to change.

Today there will be more subtle changes in the forecast. Winds will be veering out of the Southeast today and will bring our afternoon high temperature a few degrees warmer. And while it should still be relatively comfortable, South Florida will be feeling a bit more humidity compared to earlier in the week and while South Florida should remain mainly dry, there could be enough moisture in the air for perhaps a stray shower. With that said, most of us will continue to enjoy mostly sunny skies.

The upcoming weekend is what will bring the most changes our way as our wind speeds will be increasing significantly and our wind direction will be out of the south and eventually to out of the Southwest. Overnight lows will now be in the 70s through the weekend (which is well above average) while our afternoon high temperatures reach into the mid to upper 80s. Humidity levels will slowly continue to climb throughout the weekend as well.

Similar to last weekend, relief is just around the corner as a front is forecast to reach South Florida on Monday. This same front is associated with the expected severe storm outbreak for the Mississippi and Ohio Valleys today and the Mid and Deep South on Saturday. By the time the front reaches us Monday, it will have weakened significantly. And even still, it may produce a few showers across South Florida as it slides through on Monday. And while we are not expecting a significant cooldown with this one, the front will bring brief relief from this weekend’s late winter warmth come Tuesday morning. The nice conditions should stick around through the first half of next week, which will also be the final days of winter!

Have a wonderful weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

