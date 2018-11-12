Warm, Passing Showers

South Florida we have a front lifting North and keeping the air very warm. In fact, temperatures today and tomorrow will be nearing record values. A chance of passing showers will be possible through Tuesday. By Wednesday, front over the Central Gulf coast states starts marching Eastward. This will be due to a dip in the jet stream that should help the leading edge of the front clear South Florida on Thursday. Look for a mild and mostly sunny Friday. However, if the models are right, we could be waking up into the low 60’s Saturday!

A front is lifting North and dragging warm air our way. Temps. will be above average in the upper 80's this afternoon. Chance of stray showers possible. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/UAbgocFInJ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 12, 2018

Tropics Update:

Disturbance near the Leeward Islands is showing signs of organization. Shower and thunderstorm activity has increased over the last several hours and it is forecast to move into a more favorable area for development. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a high chance in forming through the next 5 days. Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and the Southeastern Bahamas need to closely watch this area. Most of the models keep this potential system away from the United States. If anything changes, your Storm Station has got you covered.

Disturbance near the Leeward Islands is producing more shower & thunderstorm activity. Conditions are forecast to be favorable for development. If it gets a name, it will be #Patty. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/zlf4GJYwZU — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 12, 2018

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7