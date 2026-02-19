South Florida stays warm and mostly dry through the end of the week as high pressure remains in control. Winds stay light out of the South to Southeast, helping temperatures climb into the low 80’s along the coasts and mid to upper 80’s inland. Some interior spots — especially in Southwest Florida — could even flirt with 90 degrees by Saturday.

Overnight and early morning fog will once again be possible, mainly across interior and Southwest Florida. Some areas could see dense fog with reduced visibility before it dissipates after sunrise.

The weather pattern changes late Sunday as a cold front moves through. Before it arrives, a few isolated to scattered showers are possible.

A much cooler and breezy pattern settles in early next week. Highs Monday and Tuesday may struggle to reach 70 degrees, and overnight lows could dip into the 40”s. It’s a noticeable temperature swing from the summer-like warmth we’ll feel heading into the weekend.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7